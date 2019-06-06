{{featured_button_text}}

Huxley, Iowa, formerly Washta, Iowa

95, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Service: June 7 at 10:30 a.m., Washta United Methodist Church. Burial: Sunset View Cemetery. Visitation: June 7 at 9:30 a.m., at the church. Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee, Iowa.

Celebrate
the life of: Anneliese Jenkins
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments