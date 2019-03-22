Try 3 months for $3

Sanborn, Iowa, formerly Hartley, Iowa

85, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Service: March 23 at 10:30 a.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, Hartley. Burial: Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation: March 22 from 2-7 p.m., Hartley Funeral Home, Hartley.

the life of: Annetta Laubach
