Annette Kertels
Hinton, Iowa
Annette Kertels, 58, of Hinton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital following a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars, Iowa. Social distancing and wearing a mask will be required. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a parish rosary at 5 p.m., and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Social distancing and wearing a mask are requested. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Annette Mary Menster was born July 24, 1962, in Monticello, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Barbara (Philipp) Menster. She grew up in Cascade, Iowa, and attended grade school at Aquin Catholic School and graduated from Cascade High School. She graduated from Capri Cosmetology College and began working as a cosmetologist in Dubuque, Iowa.
She was united in marriage to Joseph W. Kertels on Nov. 22, 1980, in Cascade, Iowa. They made their home in Dubuque. In 1984, they moved to Ohio, and Annette worked various jobs while Joe was in law school. In 1986, they moved to Waterloo, Iowa. Annette stayed home to raise her children.
In 1989, they moved to Sioux City. Annette went to work for Bomgaars in Sioux City in their corporate office. In 2006, they moved to Hinton, Iowa. In July of 2020, she retired due to her battle with breast cancer.
Annette was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish in Le Mars. While living in Sioux City, she was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church where she taught CCD. Annette enjoyed going outside and swimming in the pool with her family and listening to The Beach Boys. She enjoyed shopping and going to many craft fairs.
She loved decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas. She enjoyed watching Hallmark Christmas movies with hot cocoa. She collected porcelain dolls, angels, and beautiful china. She went on many family vacations. She especially enjoyed going to the beach and Disneyworld with her husband and children. She was kind, thoughtful, generous and the most loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will forever be missed.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 40 years, Joseph of Hinton; three children, Joseph N. (Alyssa) Kertels of Le Mars, and their children, Joseph A. and Noah; Andrew Kertels of Hinton; and Katherine (Gabriel) Evans of Sioux City; her parents, Richard and Barbara Menster of Cascade, Iowa; her siblings, Linda (Ricky) Valentine of Cascade, Carol (Keith) Gibbs of Benard, Iowa, Judy (Tom) Greene of Dubuque, Wayne (Karen) Menster of Cascade, Janet (Kerry) Davis of Monticello, Iowa, and Paul (Becky) Menster of Dubuque; her in-laws, Star (Jerome) Schlarmann of Clive, Iowa, John (Mary) Kertels of Farley, Iowa, Nick (Chong) Kertels of North Liberty, Iowa, and Rita (Clint) Butlett of Eldridge, Iowa; her godchildren, Jessica Willenborg, Sara Greene, and Riley Doerter; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Joseph and Leona Menster; maternal grandparents, Gilbert and Relda Philipp; and her parents in-law, Andrew Kertels, Rita Kertels-Butson, and Keith Butson.
