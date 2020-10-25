Annette Kertels

In 1989, they moved to Sioux City. Annette went to work for Bomgaars in Sioux City in their corporate office. In 2006, they moved to Hinton, Iowa. In July of 2020, she retired due to her battle with breast cancer.

Annette was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish in Le Mars. While living in Sioux City, she was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church where she taught CCD. Annette enjoyed going outside and swimming in the pool with her family and listening to The Beach Boys. She enjoyed shopping and going to many craft fairs.

She loved decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas. She enjoyed watching Hallmark Christmas movies with hot cocoa. She collected porcelain dolls, angels, and beautiful china. She went on many family vacations. She especially enjoyed going to the beach and Disneyworld with her husband and children. She was kind, thoughtful, generous and the most loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will forever be missed.