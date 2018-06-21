Sioux City
Annette Marie Rush, 52, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Per her wishes, the body will be cremated. A celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Annette was born on Nov. 6, 1965, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of James and Vicky (Snook) Williams. Annette grew up in Waterloo and then moved to Sioux City where she raised her family.
She was a CNA for more than 30 years and worked at Holy Spirit Retirement Home for 23 years before being diagnosed with lung cancer.
Annette loved spending time with her kids and grandkids and enjoyed walking the Bacon Creek Trails with her sister, Christee.
Survivors include her daughters, Tammy Rush and her fiance, Chad, and Ashley Spreng and her husband, Jason; grandchildren, Ethan Rush, Landon Leander, Austin Leander, and Jaselinn Rush; and her sister, Christee Williams-Johnson and her husband, Keith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vicky and James Williams; and a brother, Robert "Bobby" Williams.