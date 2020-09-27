Annette M. Tague
Sioux City
Annette M. Tague, 75, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at a local hospital.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Church, with the Revs. David Hemann and John McGuirk, as concelebrants. Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests all attendees to wear a mask. Arrangements are under direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Annette was born Sept. 21, 1945, in Hot Springs, Ark., the daughter of Frank and Lucille (Mannion) Bakken. She grew up in Newcastle, Neb., and Sioux City. She attended St. Joseph Grade School and graduated from Heelan High School in 1963. After graduation, she attended Nettleton Business College. Following college, she worked for Sioux Tools.
On Dec. 21, 1968, Annette married Terry Tague in Sioux City. Annette and Terry traveled the country extensively, as he served in the United States Navy and the United States Coast Guard for many years. Throughout his service, they lived mostly on the East Coast including Boston, Baltimore, Snug Harbor, N.C., and Norfolk, Va., and even spent a couple of tours in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Annette was an active military spouse. She provided day care for numerous military families, and she volunteered at the church near where they were stationed.
After Terry's retirement, the couple settled in Sioux City to be close to family. Annette enjoyed being back in Sioux City; she called the time her "happy years." They loved to vacation at their time shares and invited family and friends to join them. They provided their guests with a vacation they would never forget. After her brother married and moved to Albuquerque, N.M., they visited his family and provided them with many happy memories.
Annette was a devoted member of St. Michael Catholic Church. She and Terry volunteered with the church fish fries and the annual Christmas giving for needy families. Annette enjoyed time spent in Bible study with members of the parish. She also enjoyed quilting, baking and other craft activities, and she volunteered as a Democratic caucus worker in Sioux City.
Those left to honor her memory are her brother, Robert (Joni) Bakken of Albuquerque; nieces and nephews, Matthew Harris, Lindsey Harris, Ryan Harris, Kyle Bakken of Albuquerque, and Kelsey Bakken of Chicago; many cousins; and her Coast Guard family.
Annette was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.