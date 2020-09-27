× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Annette M. Tague

Sioux City

Annette M. Tague, 75, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at a local hospital.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Church, with the Revs. David Hemann and John McGuirk, as concelebrants. Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests all attendees to wear a mask. Arrangements are under direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Annette was born Sept. 21, 1945, in Hot Springs, Ark., the daughter of Frank and Lucille (Mannion) Bakken. She grew up in Newcastle, Neb., and Sioux City. She attended St. Joseph Grade School and graduated from Heelan High School in 1963. After graduation, she attended Nettleton Business College. Following college, she worked for Sioux Tools.