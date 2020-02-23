Sioux City
Annette T. Lethcoe, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will be 6 to 8 p.m., and a Remembrance service at 7 p.m., also at the chapel. Deacon Bruce Chartier will officiate. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com
Annette was born on Oct. 15, 1932, in Sioux City; she was the daughter of Harvey and Nora (Cutler) Martin. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School. Shortly after graduation, she married Jack Lethcoe on Feb. 3, 1951, in Sioux City. To this union, five daughters were born. Jack preceded Annette in death on March 27, 2018. Annette stayed home raising her daughters for six years; she then began working for Livestock Bank. She worked various banking jobs before working for the Carpenter’s Union. After 12 years with the company, she retired in 1995.
Annette was a member of St. Boniface Church and a lifelong resident of Sioux City. She was very family oriented, her grandkids and great-grandkids were her life. Along with her five daughters, she had many “adopted” daughters she cared for. Annette was known for her gingersnap cookies, she enjoyed baking and cooking. She enjoyed gambling at WinnaVegas Casino in her earlier years. She would travel with Jack to various places including the West Coast and Las Vegas. She also enjoyed sewing; she made many blankets and quilts for those she loved.
Those left to honor her memory are her daughters, Catherine Shove and her husband, Dale, Debbie Henderson and her husband, Lanny, Rose Feisel and her husband, Michael, Nancy McMullen and her husband, Steve, and Terri Bahmer, all of Sioux City; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild on the way; sisters, Carmelrose Burns of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Bernadette Mitchell and her husband, John of New York; brother, Dan Martin and his wife, Dawn of Ponca, Neb.; and many nieces and nephews.
Annette was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Bernadette Carroll; and brother, Owen Martin.
The family would like to thank the Visiting Angels for their care and compassion towards Annette.
