Sioux City

Annette T. Lethcoe, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.

Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will be 6 to 8 p.m., and a Remembrance service at 7 p.m., also at the chapel. Deacon Bruce Chartier will officiate. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com

Annette was born on Oct. 15, 1932, in Sioux City; she was the daughter of Harvey and Nora (Cutler) Martin. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School. Shortly after graduation, she married Jack Lethcoe on Feb. 3, 1951, in Sioux City. To this union, five daughters were born. Jack preceded Annette in death on March 27, 2018. Annette stayed home raising her daughters for six years; she then began working for Livestock Bank. She worked various banking jobs before working for the Carpenter’s Union. After 12 years with the company, she retired in 1995.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}