Annette 'Toni' Y. Jones

You have free articles remaining.
Sioux City
57, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Celebration of Life: Jan. 14 at 7 p.m., Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Visitation: Jan. 14, one hour prior to service.
To send flowers to the family of Annette Jones, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 14
Visitation
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
6:00PM-7:00PM
Christy-Smith Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
Guaranteed delivery before Annette's Visitation begins.
Jan 14
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
Guaranteed delivery before Annette's Celebration of Life begins.