Annette 'Toni' Y. Jones
Annette 'Toni' Y. Jones

Sioux City

57, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Celebration of Life: Jan. 14 at 7 p.m., Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Visitation: Jan. 14, one hour prior to service.

Service information

Jan 14
Visitation
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Christy-Smith Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
Jan 14
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
7:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
