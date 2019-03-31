Sioux City
Annie Noël Arnett, 28, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, following a battle with cancer.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1201 W. Clifton, Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Annie was born Dec. 17, 1990, in Sioux City, to Craig and Cindee (Prichard) Arnett. Annie attended special education classes at Sioux City Schools. She loved going to school and seeing all of her friends. Annie loved everyone she met; she would always say "Hi" and give the best hugs ever. She loved her parents and brothers, but didn't care much for her dogs, Pixi and Bo, even though they loved her. Her favorite activities were going swimming, watching Barney, looking at magazines, being a cheerleader for the Special Olympics, and taking long walks in her wheelchair with her dad.
Annie was the only redhead in the family. She was a real angel on earth; she taught us all so much with her actions and only a few words. We look forward to seeing her again. Annie will be able to walk and talk then; what a joyous reunion that will be.
Survivors include her parents, Craig and Cindee Arnett of Sioux City; brother, Jon Arnett of San Francisco. and his fiance, Alice Wong of Los Angeles; brother, Patrick Arnett and his wife, Vicki Leffelman of Minneapolis; grandparents, Elgerd and Marlyn Arnett of Sioux City; special school friends, Megan and the two Erins; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Annie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Marlene Prichard, and Donald and Velma Closson; and special aunt, Nancy.
Many people helped us and Annie to have a great life. To name a few, April, Tori, Sheila, Missy, Joelle, Sylvia, and Tracy. Thanks to Mid Steps, Goodwill, Respite Care, and a special thank you to Hospice of Siouxland for the wonderful care from Teresa and Melissa. Lastly, thank you to all the wonderful people who kept Annie supplied with magazines and to all of those that would say "Hi" back to her. It truly "Took A Village."