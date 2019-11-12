Sioux City

Anthony Curtis Morris Sr., of Sioux City, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital surrounded by his children, grandchildren and family.

Services will be held at noon today at the Alfred Gilpin Building in Macy, Neb. Burial will follow in Umo ho Tribal Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home.

Anthony was born April 5, 1959, in Sioux City, to Helen and Curtis Morris. He attended and graduated from Macy High School. Anthony married Sheila M. Morris on Aug. 11, 1977. Anthony was a hunter, and he worked at WinnaVegas Casino Resort, but most of his time he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Anthony also served in the United States Army.

Anthony is survived by his children, Anthony (Shereen) Morris Jr., Marguerite (Rafael) Cortez, Arlena (Mario) Stabler, Evette Morris, Chris Morris Sr., Lissa Hayes, Rayna (Joseph) Sepulveda, Shasta Morris, Kain Dean, Ryan Parker, and Kerry Morris; two brothers, Eric and Thurman Morris; two sisters, Dana and Kurtina Morris; and his 32 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Helen and Curtis Morris; brothers, Yancy Sr. and Everette Morris; sister, Sara Morris; wife, Sheila M. Morris; and granddaughter, Rebecca E. Morris.