Sioux City
Anthony D. "Tony" Balstad, 39, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Cards and expressions of condolence may be sent in care of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to www.waterburyfuneralserviceinc.com.
Anthony, the son of Ken Balstad and Linda Stinehart Salberg, was born on July 12, 1979, in Sioux City. He attended Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School and was an ironworker by trade.
Anthony brought laughter to everyone and made friends wherever he went. He loved sports and was a passionate fan of the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Chiefs. He loved cooking and had formidable culinary skills. Tony was a member of Ironworkers Local 21 in Sioux City.
Anthony is survived by his father, Ken Balstad; stepfather, Todd Salberg; aunts, Karen Balstad and Julie Stinehart (Ahmed Mokrani); uncles, Tom Stinehart, Robert Struble, Roger Struble (Cheryle Hopson Struble), and Jack Struble (Kathy Struble); paternal grandmother, Lola Balstad; and numerous cousins. Tony had countless friends, many of them like brothers and sisters to him. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Salber; brother, Kenneth Balstad Jr.; paternal grandfather, Peder "Pete" Balstad; and maternal grandparents, Loren Stinehart and Shirley Brandt.