Sioux City
Anthony DeFazio, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Cathedral of the Epiphany-St. Joseph Church. Following the Mass, the body will be cremated. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Anthony was born on Feb. 24, 1931, in Sioux City, the son of Pasquale and Mary (Peanaja) DeFazio. Anthony grew up in Sioux City, attended Sioux City Schools and was a lifelong resident.
On June 20, 1949, Anthony married Rowena Desy in Sioux City. She passed away on May 16, 2015, in Sioux City. Anthony worked for several packing houses until joining the city of Sioux City and working in the parks and recreation department for 20 years.
He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Anthony enjoyed fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He helped others with yard work and snow removal.
Survivors include his four daughters, Christine Muratore (Louis) of Carson City, Nev., Antoinette "Toni" Boschker, Pamela Smith (Terry), and Cindy Erickson (Gordon), all of Sioux City; eight sisters, Carm Moore of Sioux City, Angelina Crowley of Washington State, Jean Hewitt of California, Lena Benson of Dakota Dunes, Theresa Thorne of Texas, Eva Smith of California, Mary Livermore of Moville, Iowa, and Delores Wolfe of Missouri; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Anthony was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rowena; a brother, Michael; a sister, Rose; and his dog, Skippy.