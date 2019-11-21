Apollo Beach, Fla.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, Anthony Martin Rinn, loving husband, father and son passed away at the age of 57.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Simon’s on the Sound Episcopal Church, 28 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW, Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Tony will be laid to rest at St. Simon’s on the Sound Episcopal Columbarium on Monday, Nov. 25, with immediate family members present.

Tony was born September 25, 1962, in Winona, Minn. to Marion Hargraves. The family lived in both Minnesota and Illinois before relocating to Florida in 1976. At the age of 18, Tony relocated to Texas to study to become a Master Electrician. It was there that his love for all things Texas began.

On Aug. 30, 2007, Tony was united in marriage to Sharla Johnson. After a brief move to the Midwest, they relocated to Florida for warmer weather. There, Tony and Sharla enjoyed boating, dancing and laughing together. Tony continued his work as a Master Electrician and was a Superintendent with Southern Integrated Systems. He took pride in his work but was humble about his skills.