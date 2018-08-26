Sioux City
Anthony R. "Tony" Loutsch, 61, of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ellendale, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Tony was born Aug. 28, 1956, in Le Mars, Iowa. He was the son of Ronald and Lorna (Kunkel) Loutsch. Tony grew up in Westfield, Iowa, and graduated from Westfield High School in 1976.
On May 2, 1981, Tony married Patti Wingert in Sioux City, and worked for Udell Trucking for many years.
Tony was very active in 4-H and was the superintendent of the 4-H Rabbit Project for 32 years. He also showed sheep and rabbits.
Tony was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, watching western movies and TV shows, and he was a Minnesota Vikings fan.
Survivors include his wife, Patti of Sioux City; his daughter, Jessica Loutsch of Sioux City, and her children, Matthew, Michael and Marcus Loutsch; 13 brothers and sisters, RoseMary Mullane (Dan) of Bellevue, Ill., Janice Rolfes (Rick) of Merrill, Iowa, Danny Loutsch of Akron, Iowa, Barb Heeren (Gary) of Akron, Judy Loutsch of Le Mars, Phyllis Newman (Bob) of Le Mars, Roger Loutsch of Akron, Florence Albrecht (John) of Le Mars, Margie Perry of Le Mars, Tim Loutsch of Akron, Georgia Steen (Corey) of Akron, Brian Loutsch (Doris) of Le Mars, and Brad Loutsch of Akron; a sister-in-law, Denise Beitelspacher of Akron; a special uncle, Darrell Kunkel of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Joseph Loutsch; and a brother-in-law, Brent Perry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Plymouth County 4-H Foundation.