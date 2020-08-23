Anthony "Tony" Bell
Sioux City
Anthony "Tony" Stephen Bell, 43, of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Sioux City.
Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Monday at Larkin Chapel, Christy Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive, in Sioux City, with the Rev. Neil L. Peck officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
Tony was born on Sept. 19, 1976, in Onawa, Iowa, to Stephen and Sheila (Taylor) Bell. He grew up in Ute, Iowa and graduated from Charter Oak- Ute High School. He continued his education at Western Iowa Tech Community College.
Tony married Jamie L. Kenney on July 22, 2000 in Sioux City. The couple have two children, Parker and Alexis. Tony worked for Suter Services before starting his own HVAC business, Element Inc., which he later sold and went to work for WITCC teaching heating and air conditioning classes at his alma mater. Tony missed the hands on work involved with HVAC so he left WITCC and went to work for Prescott and Schramm heating and cooling for a short period of time before starting another HVAC business called Above Par, which he was currently operating. In 2018, Siouxland voted Above Par as one of the top three HVAC businesses in Siouxland's (Reader's Choice) Awards.
Tony enjoyed working on cars, remodeling projects, and just tinkering. He enjoyed being Mr. Fix-it for his family and friends. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings and NASCAR fan, traveling to many games and races across the country. He especially liked to explore the Rocky Mountains of Colorado with his wife each year. Tony enjoyed family time and attending the events Parker and Alexis were involved in.
Surviving are his wife, Jamie Bell; son, Parker Bell of Sioux City; daughter, Alexis Bell of Sioux City; parents, Stephen and Sheila Bell of Ute; brother, J.D. (Jennie) Bell of Onawa; father in-law, Tony Kenney of Sloan, Iowa; mother in-law, Marilyn (Jim ) Anderson of Sioux City; brother in-law, Neil (Jenny) Kenney of Sloan; brother in-law, Jared (Allison) Kenney of Sloan; sister in-law, Lindsey Kenney of Tampa, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
