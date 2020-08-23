Anthony "Tony" Bell

Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Monday at Larkin Chapel, Christy Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive, in Sioux City, with the Rev. Neil L. Peck officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com .

Tony married Jamie L. Kenney on July 22, 2000 in Sioux City. The couple have two children, Parker and Alexis. Tony worked for Suter Services before starting his own HVAC business, Element Inc., which he later sold and went to work for WITCC teaching heating and air conditioning classes at his alma mater. Tony missed the hands on work involved with HVAC so he left WITCC and went to work for Prescott and Schramm heating and cooling for a short period of time before starting another HVAC business called Above Par, which he was currently operating. In 2018, Siouxland voted Above Par as one of the top three HVAC businesses in Siouxland's (Reader's Choice) Awards.