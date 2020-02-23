Jefferson, S.D.

Anthony “Tony” Roark, 62, of Jefferson, lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Tony’s celebration life will be noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, with a toast at 1 p.m., at the Jefferson Community Center. Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.

Tony was born on June 4, 1957, in Grand Junction, Colo., the son of Alvin and Freda (Becker) Roark. He graduated from West High School in Sioux City in 1975. He married Michaeleen Reed on Oct. 25, 1975, and they were devoted to each other for 44 years raising two children and three grandchildren.

Tony was dedicated to his chosen hometown of Jefferson, serving as City Council President, a volunteer firefighter, and a Jaycee. He was an active member and officer of the Southeast South Dakota ABATE chapter and championed motorcyclist rights in Pierre. For 22 years, he was a Right of Way Technician with the Iowa Department of Transportation.

His passions were many and worthy, including woodworking, motorcycling, civic activism, and his commitment to his family and community. Tony never knew a stranger and will be sincerely missed by many.