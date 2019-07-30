Sioux City
Anthony "Tony" Ross, 67, of Sioux City, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 27, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. today at Urban Indian Connections building, 1501 Geneva St., in Sioux City, with the Rev. Joshua Loomis officiating. Visitation will the family will be prior to the service. A luncheon will follow the service. Burial will be in Winnebago, Neb., under the direction of the Winnebago Wake and Burial Program.
Tony was born on April 21, 1952, in Sioux City, the son of Joseph John Ross and Rose Brown Ross. Tony attended and graduated from school in Toledo, Iowa. He became a roofer, often scaling the steepest in town for Guarantee Roofing as well as other companies. He served as a laborer in a variety of fields around Sisseton, S.D., and within the Siouxland area.
Tony was an extremely friendly, quiet, gentle soul who enjoyed meeting new people, completing jigsaw puzzles and going for his weekly outing to the casino. His smile was sincere and contagious; he was never shy in lending a helping hand in whatever capacity he was able and for nearly everyone he met. He worshiped at the Goodwill Church of All Nations in Sioux City.
Survivors include his two sisters, Mrs. Edith (Frank) Casaday of Sioux City and their children, Cynthia "Cindy" (Lee) Doan, Vivlora "Lori" Nguyen, Francis Penelope "Penny" Casaday, Rochelle Southivong-Beach, and Patrick (Carrie) Casaday, and Mrs. Wanda (Marco) Enamorado of San Antonio, Texas, and their children, Marco Enamorado Jr., Marcella Enamorado, and Michael Enamorado; a brother, Christopher "Buster" Ross of Sioux City, and his children, Anthony Nathan Deacon "Deke" (Stephanie) Ross of Costa Mesa, Calif., Jason Ross of Sioux City, twins, Tobin and Edith Ross (fiance, Corey Henry) of San Antonio; stepchildren, Ronette Medina Jimenez of Kansas, Linda Cantu Cruz and Rhonda Fatland, both of Sisseton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Tony was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Darleen Fatland; his parents, Joe and Rose Ross; grandmother, Agnes Marie Johnson; his older brother, Duncan Rave Jr.; and an aunt, Josephine Crow.