Sun City West, Ariz., formerly Sioux City
April Leigh Hanson, 79, of Sun City West, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 13724 W. Meeker Blvd., in Sun City West. Additionally services will be held on June 15, at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City.
She was born on April 22, 1939, in Sheldon, Iowa, to Gerald and Rozella "Rose" (Reekers) Weekley. April attended Central High School in Sioux City, and graduated in 1957.
She met her lifelong love, Harold, while working for Iowa Public Service. More recently, April worked for East Middle School. On May 8, 1971, she married, Harold O. Hanson. Together, they had two sons, Justin and Jerel.
April and Harold spent their lives as a loving and united couple with hearts of gold. April enjoyed family and friends, traveling, and playing cards, and held a deep Christian faith. Also, April was an avid sports fan. For many years she volunteered her time with alter guild, WIGs and assisted with funeral services at Morningside Lutheran Church, in Sioux City.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Harold; her sons, Justin (Carrie) Hanson and Jerel (James) Hanson-Frazier; four grandchildren, Tyler and Abby Hanson, Christopher and Nicholas Frazier; sisters, Donna Treft (Norwin, decd.) and Leila Agee (Robert); sisters-in-law, Donna Benson (Bill, decd.) and Karen Kounas (John); as well as many nieces and nephews.
April was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Rose; and brother, Robert.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in April's name to Morningside Lutheran Church Alter Guild, 700 S. Martha Street, Sioux City, IA, 51106.
April touched many hearts and will be forever loved.