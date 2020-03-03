April Malone

Sioux City
April Mae Malone, 60, of Sioux City, left these earthly bonds peacefully after a valiant battle with cancer Sunday, March 1, 2020. surrounded by her family.
A weeklong celebration of life will be Tuesday through Saturday at her home (1400 Navaho Circle, Sioux City, Iowa 51104). Please contact the family before arriving.
You have free articles remaining.
April was born on Jan. 10, 1960, in San Jose Calif., the daughter of Ishmael Esparza and Beatrice Jenkins. April married her husband and soulmate on June 10, 2000 with deepest love and devotion for 19 years.
April's passions were loving and spending time with her four wonderful grandbabies, raising her three wonderful children and watching them grow into strong and dedicated adults. April always had an infectious smile and laugh.
April's life was a living example of love, compassion, and empathy for everyone she met knowing no stranger, she was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother and wife, first and foremost. She treasured her children, husband, and grandchildren embracing every moment with them. She had a contagious personality and always made people around her feel welcome and loved. April was the loving and devoted mother to Dolly Diaz of Los Banos, Calif., Jonathan Blanton (Sara), Alysha Malone and Matthew Akkerman from Sioux City.
April is survived by her dear parents, Ishmael Esparza and Beatrice Jenkins; cherished and loving husband, Martin Malone,; wonderfully amazing children, Dolly, Jonathan and wife Sara, Alysha, and Matthew; four exceptionally adored grandbabies, Aden, Alex, Kallie, and Tatum Blanton; loving brother, Enoch Esparza; and aunts and many cousins.
Flowers may be delivered to April's home or donations can be made in her name to LeiomyoSarcoma Direct Research Foundation at lmsdr.org.