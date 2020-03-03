April Malone

Sioux City

April Mae Malone, 60, of Sioux City, left these earthly bonds peacefully after a valiant battle with cancer Sunday, March 1, 2020. surrounded by her family.

A weeklong celebration of life will be Tuesday through Saturday at her home (1400 Navaho Circle, Sioux City, Iowa 51104). Please contact the family before arriving.

April was born on Jan. 10, 1960, in San Jose Calif., the daughter of Ishmael Esparza and Beatrice Jenkins. April married her husband and soulmate on June 10, 2000 with deepest love and devotion for 19 years.

April's passions were loving and spending time with her four wonderful grandbabies, raising her three wonderful children and watching them grow into strong and dedicated adults. April always had an infectious smile and laugh.