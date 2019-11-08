Staples, Minn, formerly Sioux City.

Ardis Authier Ryle, 101, of Staples, formerly Sioux City, died on Nov. 6, 2019, at Sun City Center, Fla.

Services will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenny Family Funeral Chapel

She was born June 24, 1918 at Jefferson, S.D. to Ray and Stella Authier. She graduated from Central High School in Sioux City, in 1936. On Aug. 31, 1940, she married Gerald M. Ryle at Sioux City.

Together they owned several businesses including a movie theater in Iowa, a locker plant and a fishing resort in Minnesota. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, sewing, cooking, arts and crafts, and fishing in Canada with family and friends.

She began her career as a secretary in Sioux City, and worked many places including Tampa (Fla.) Shipping Company. and Brainerd (Minn.) State Hospital.

She is survived by her daughter Pat of Sun City Center, Fla., loving nieces and nephews and long-time friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Leighton and Foster, and husband Gerald.