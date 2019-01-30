Smithland, Iowa
Ardith E. Armour, 88, of Smithland, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, surrounded by family, in Moville, Iowa.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at United Methodist Church in Smithland. The Rev. Karen Handke will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Mapleton, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.
Ardith E. Armour was born on July 4, 1930, to Richard and Ruth Roberts, of Allen, Neb. She attended Wayne State Teachers College and graduated with a two-year degree in elementary education. She taught at several country schools.
She was united in marriage with Myron L. Armour of Allen, on March 22, 1951. They moved to Smithland in 1955. She was a substitute teacher in the Westwood Schools while raising children. She then became a sixth grade teacher for many years. She earned her BA in elementary education from Morningside College.
Ardith taught piano lessons to many of the area children from her home and was the organist at United Methodist Church in Smithland for many years. After leaving the teaching profession, Ardith exercised her entrepreneurial bent, selling insurance products for several years until she settled into her calling, buying and selling antiques. She opened an antique store in Onawa, Iowa with her dear friend, Pat Aldrich.
She and Myron traveled for many years to antique shows in Texas and Washington, packing the motor home and pulling a trailer. They enjoyed the comradery and learning from other dealers they met. She also supplied period costumes to many communities in Iowa and Nebraska that were celebrating Centennial events. Active in civic duties, Ardith was a long-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a Worthy Matron of Eastern Star, and a member of United Methodist Church.
Ardith is survived by daughter, Laurie (Don) Olander of Camas, Wash.; son, Michael (Beverly) Armour of Omaha; son, Gregory (Chris) Armour of Omaha; daughter, Tamara (Kirk) Scheelhaase of Moville; son, Scot (Debra Wendelin) Armour of Hallam, Neb.; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren with two on the way; sister, Sherrill (Jack Welsh) Halsey; and brothers, Dallas (Janice) Roberts, and Courtland (Darlene) Roberts.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Myron L. Armour; her parents, Richard and Ruth Roberts; brothers, Kendall and Dennis Roberts; and sister, Arlene Goodell.