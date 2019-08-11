Omaha, formerly South Sioux City
Ardyce Fern (Sides) Quimby, 99, of Omaha, formerly of South Sioux City, died on July 30, 2019, of heart and kidney failure at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Maple Ridge, 3525 167th Circle, in Omaha, followed by a reception. Family and friends are encouraged to attend and partake in food and refreshments.
Ardyce was born on her family's farm near Dakota City, on Nov. 1, 1919. She was the third of four siblings, Charlotte (Orr), Guy Gayland, and Mary (Chaillie). About 1927, the family moved into Dakota City, where her father, Guy Garfield Sides, operated a grain elevator and cattle trucking business. Her mother, Etta Mabel (Altemus) Sides, was a homemaker and seamstress. Her grandfathers were Union Civil War veterans.
Ardyce attended Dakota City Public Schools and graduated high school salutatorian in 1937. She then graduated from National Business Training School (NBT) in Sioux City in 1938 and started a career as a secretary.
In September 1941, she met her future husband, Donovan "Bing" Morris Quimby. They married July 18, 1942 in Stockton, Calif., while Bing was in the U.S. Army. After a two-day/one-night honeymoon, they would not see each other again for more than three years while Bing was in Iran as a 711th Railway Operating Battalion locomotive engineer hauling lend-lease supplies to the Russians with the Persian Gulf Command. Beginning in 1938, Ardyce worked as a secretary in the local New Deal Agricultural Adjustment Act (AAA) office until Bing returned from World War II in August 1945.
Ardyce had lived with her husband of 73 years, D.M. "Bing" Quimby, for more than 63 years in South Sioux City, where they raised their three sons, D. Mark Quimby, Russell G. Quimby, and Jay M. Quimby.
Ardyce became a full-time homemaker and new mother of son, Mark, in 1946, followed by sons, Russell in 1950, and Jay in 1957. In 1953, Ardyce and Bing moved into the South Sioux City home that they would occupy for the next 59 years. In 1962, Ardyce returned to her secretarial career as secretary to the publisher of the Dakota County Star newspaper until 1964, when she became the legal secretary to three successive county attorneys for Dakota County. In 1972, Ardyce became secretary for the Morningside College comptroller until 1986, when she retired. She was appreciated and respected professionally and personally.
Along the way, Ardyce became a Worthy Matron in the local Order of the Eastern Star (1952-57) and advisor to the Rainbow Girls. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother twice. Bing and Ardyce were active members of the Mr. & Mrs. Dance Club. They also supported their sons many activities and sports by helping at many events. Ardyce was a devote Christian and was active with South Sioux First Presbyterian Church until 1972, when she became a Jehovah Witness. In 2012, Ardyce and Bing moved to the Maple Ridge senior apartments in Omaha, where they had many friends. Ardyce was widowed in 2015.
Ardyce is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Charla, Paula, and Carolyn; seven grandchildren, Chad (Amy Steacy), Meagan (Alessandro Bucelli), Daniel (Roberta), Russell "Tommy," Casey (Brad Rutherford), Brad, and Matt; and four great-grand children, Julia, Jon Lucca and Matteo Bucelli, and Vincent Rutherford.