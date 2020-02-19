Ardyth 'Ardie' Heyer
Ardyth 'Ardie' Heyer

Cushing, Iowa

86, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Service: Feb. 22, 2:30 p.m., Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Correctionville, Iowa. Burial: Correctionville Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 22, 1:30 p.m., at the funeral home.

Service information

Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
1:30PM-2:30PM
Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home
4245 U.S. Hwy. 20
Correctionville, IA 51016
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
2:30PM
Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home
4245 U.S. Hwy. 20
Correctionville, IA 51016
