Ardyth 'Ardie' Heyer

Cushing, Iowa
86, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Service: Feb. 22, 2:30 p.m., Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Correctionville, Iowa. Burial: Correctionville Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 22, 1:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
Service information
