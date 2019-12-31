Arie K. Mans

You have free articles remaining.
Orange City, Iowa
101, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Memorial service: Jan. 3, 3:30 p.m., First Christian Reformed Church, Orange City. Burial: West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: Jan. 3, to follow the service, at the church. Oolman Funeral Home, Orange City.
Service information
Jan 3
Prayer Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
2:30PM
First Christian Reformed Church in Orange City
Jan 3
Memorial Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
3:30PM
3:30PM
First Christian Reformed Church in Orange City
