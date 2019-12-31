Arie K. Mans
View Comments

Arie K. Mans

{{featured_button_text}}

Orange City, Iowa

101, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Memorial service: Jan. 3, 3:30 p.m., First Christian Reformed Church, Orange City. Burial: West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: Jan. 3, to follow the service, at the church. Oolman Funeral Home, Orange City.

To send flowers to the family of Arie Mans, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 3
Prayer Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
2:30PM
First Christian Reformed Church in Orange City
408 Arizona Avenue Southwest
Orange City, IA 51041
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Arie's Prayer Service begins.
Jan 3
Memorial Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
3:30PM
First Christian Reformed Church in Orange City
408 Arizona Avenue Southwest
Orange City, IA 51041
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Arie's Memorial Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News