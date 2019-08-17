Rock Valley, Iowa
Arie P. Boon, 83, of Rock Valley, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Trinity Christian Reformed Church in Rock Valley, with the Rev. Henry Lengkeek officiating. Following a luncheon, burial will be in Richland Cemetery, Inwood, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Arie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marjorie; four children, Brett (Laurie) Boon of Marshall, Minn., Kandence (Darwin) Oltmans of Orange City, Iowa, Donna (Bryan) Voetberg of Magnolia, Minn., and Pamela (Barry) Burgher of Willmar, Minn.; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Pete (Darla) Boon of Mary Esther, Fla., Isaac (Elnora) Boon Jr. of Doon, Iowa, and Daniel (Marlene) Boon of Rock Rapids, Iowa; two brothers-in-law, Warren Niemeyer and special friend, Lynda, of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Garen Rozeboom of Rock Valley; and sister-in-law, Cornelia (Ed) Brown of Michigan.