Orange City, Iowa
Arlene Van Es, 84, of Orange City, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Orange City Area Health System.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Newkirk Reformed Church in rural Hospers, Iowa. The Rev. Roger Voskuil and the Rev. Dennis Hietbrink will officiate. Interment will be in Newkirk Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. today at Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.
Arlene Bernice was born on March 19, 1935, in Orange City, the daughter of Joe and Hattie (Lyftogt) Tensen. She was raised north of Newkirk, where she graduated from high school.
On Nov. 23, 1954, she married John G. Van Es at her parents' home in Sheldon, Iowa. They farmed southeast of Newkirk, until moving into Newkirk. In August 2007, they moved to the Landsmeer Ridge Retirement Community in Orange City. John passed away on Sept. 30, 2007, in Orange City, after 52 years of marriage. More recently, Arlene lived at the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City.
Besides being a homemaker, she was a nurse's aide at Sheldon Community Hospital and a clerk at the Newkirk Store.
Arlene was a member of Newkirk Reformed Church, where she belonged to the Faith Circle, Mission Fellowship, and the Golden Hour. She enjoyed watching volleyball, softball, soccer, and basketball, especially when her children and grandchildren were playing. She enjoyed sending cards to family and friends, right up until she passed.
Survivors include three daughters and their husbands, Lila and Jeff De Witt of Luverne, Minn., Helen and Steve Van Den Berg of Sheldon, and Arlue and Jim Van Ommeren of Hospers; a son and his wife, Galen and Cathy Van Es and a daughter, Jolyn Van Es, all of Orange City; 12 grandchildren, Jonathon (Jenni) De Witt and William (Heidi) De Witt, all of Sioux Falls, S.D., Daniel (Ashley) De Witt of Winchester, Tenn., Elizabeth (Jeff) Enderson of Estherville, Iowa, Eric (Jodi) Van Den Berg of Alton, Iowa, Jocelyn (Dan) Moss of Sioux Falls, Jennifer (Jose) Gomez of Orange City, Alan (Kristina) Van Ommeren of Alton, Angela (fiance, Tyler) Van Ommeren of Hospers, Joshua (Jenna) Van Es of Orange City, Andrew (Kelci) Van Es of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Caitlyn (Ryan) Christy of Brookings, S.D.; 29 great-grandchildren; a sister, Harriet Van Den Hull of Shawnee, Kan.; and a family friend, Erin Peters.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, J. Allen De Witt; her husband's parents, Gerrit and Elizabeth Van Es; and his siblings, Frank (Darlene) Van Es and Wilmina (Ed) Cleveringa.
Memorials may be directed to the church's audio-visual fund.