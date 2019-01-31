Sioux City
Arlene J. Nelson, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at a local care center.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Tim Squier officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Arlene was born on May 22, 1932, in Omaha, the daughter of Emil and Clara Fuxa. She graduated from South High School in Omaha. After graduation, Arlene moved to Sioux City. She worked for Montgomery Wards, a barge on the Missouri River, and for Sioux City Brick and Tile, retiring from the payroll office. Arlene married Gillis Nelson. He preceded her in death.
Arlene was an active member of Riverside Lutheran Church, and loved her Quilting Circle that met on Monday mornings. She enjoyed going to auctions on weekends with her sister, Chris, to collect fabric and linen for her Quilting Circle. She was also involved with her husband's Abu Bekr Shine organization.
Arlene is survived by her siblings, Emil Fuxa Jr. (Sally), Elizabeth Fuxa, John Fuxa (Joyce), Donald Fuxa (Mary), and Christine Kelly (James); nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Steven), Joseph (Shelly), Joshua (Maria), Molly (Seth), Daniel (Laura), Barbara Jean (Troy), Claire (Nicholas), Archie (Sara), John (Lauren), and Erin; and numerous grandnieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and beloved poodles, Mitten and Lucy.