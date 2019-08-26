Remsen, Iowa
Arlene Virgine (Koch) Letsche Wolf, 96, of Remsen, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Christ Lutheran Church LCMS in Remsen, with Pastor Garret Kasper officiating. Burial will follow in Remsen Community Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be 4 to 6 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday at the church. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Arlene was born April 13, 1923, in Remsen, the daughter of William and Mary (Steffen) Koch. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Remsen. She graduated from Remsen High School in 1939.
Arlene married Harold Letsche on Aug. 26, 1941, at Christ Lutheran Church. They lived on the Letsche family farm southeast of Remsen. Two children, Jean and Anthony, were adopted in 1955. Harold passed away Sept. 26, 1967. Arlene moved into Remsen in 1968 and worked as a nurse's aide at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars, Iowa.
Arlene married James Wolf on Nov. 25, 1977, at Christ Lutheran Church and lived on his farm near Le Mars until December 1980, when they moved into Remsen. James passed away Jan. 20, 2009.
Arlene was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church. She was a Sunday school teacher for 20 years and sang in the choir. She joined Ladies Aid in 1947 and held several offices. Arlene belonged to the Jolly Bidders card club, a pinochle club and a coffee club. Her hobbies were knitting, crocheting and reading.
She is survived by her daughter, Jean Recker of Le Mars, Iowa; her son, Anthony Letsche of Ridgecrest, Calif.; seven grandchildren, Vicki (Don) Haack and family of Le Mars, Mike (Debbie) Recker and family of Merengo, Iowa, Ted (Shannon) Recker and family of Le Mars, Matt (Penny) Recker and family of Le Mars, Loren Letsche of Florida, Shawn Letsche of Wyoming, and Tami (Chris) Hall and family of Ridgecrest, Calif.; many great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; nine stepchildren, Dennis Wolf, Peg Wolf, Diane (Ken) Phelan, Maynard (Karen) Wolf, Mary Ellen (David) Silverberg, Judy (Mike) Zalesky, Mike (Liz )Wolf, Christine Wolf and Wayne (Diane) Wolf; many stepgrandchildren and great-stepgrandchildren; nieces, Donna Kendall of Remsen, Carol (Fred) Eiteman and family of Perry, Iowa, Jan (Dennis) Vaske and family of Park Rapids, Minn., and Kathy Beelner and family of Duluth, Minn.; nephews, Gary Schlerf and Steven Schlerf, both of Baltimore, Md., and Mike (JaNell) Beelner of Park Rapids, Minn.; sister-in-law, Phyllis Wolf; nieces and nephews on the Letsche side; and several step nieces and nephews on the Wolf side.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; sisters, Roma (Edgar) Kendall, Esther (John) Schlerf and Lois (Marcel) Beelner; one niece and one nephew, both in infancy; son-in-law, Richard Recker, daughter-in-law, Debra Letsche; stepdaughter, Nancy Wolf; stepdaughter-in-law, Margaret Wolf; stepgranddaughter, Marissa Wolf; and brother-in-law, Lloyd Wolf.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Vaske, Fred Eiteman, Tom Letsche, Vernon Letsche, Marty Letsche and Matthew Recker.
