Hawarden, Iowa
Arlene L. Benson, 98, of Hawarden, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, LCMS, in Hawarden, with the Rev. Joshua Lowe officiating. Burial will be in Grace Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
The former Arlene L. Schlumbohm was born on April 23, 1921 on a farm north of Ireton, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Clara (Winterfeld) Schlumbohm. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in rural Sioux Center, Iowa. She graduated from Sioux Center High School in May 1939.
Arlene married Raymond J. Benson on Dec. 26, 1943 at Peace Lutheran Church. They lived on a farm northeast of Hawarden until July 1, 1980, when they moved to Hawarden. Raymond passed away on June 23, 1988.
Arlene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawarden, where she served as treasurer of the Sunday School and as a Lamplighter. She enjoyed baking, dancing, gardening, playing cards, and singing. Arlene enjoyed her family and always stayed up to date on the business of farming.
Survivors include her daughters, Sharon Busch and her husband, James of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Janet Schmieding and her husband, Greg of Sioux Falls, S.D.; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and nine nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents, Frank and Clara; and sister, Lois (Bill) Torwelle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, LCMS, or Hawarden EMS.