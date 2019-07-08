{{featured_button_text}}

Cherokee, Iowa

93, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. Memorial service: July 9 at 11 a.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Burial of cremains: private in Oak Hill Cemetery. No visitation. Boothby Funeral Home.

the life of: Arlene M. Schlenger
