Orange City, Iowa

Mrs. Arlene Oolman, 91, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the First Reformed Church in Orange City. The Rev. Mark Haverdink will officiate. Interment will follow the service at the West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City. Visitation with the family will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. You may express your sympathy at www.oolman.com.

Survivors include her four children, Larry Oolman, and his wife, Glenda, of Hull, Iowa, Bonita Roos, of North Liberty, Iowa, Pamela, and her husband, Ronald Smith, of Hudsonville, Mich., and Randall Oolman, and his wife, Brenda, of Orange City; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother and his wife, Wilmar and Beverly Wielenga, of Orange City; and a sister-in-law, Sylvia Wielenga, of Denver, Colo.

In addition to her husband, Orville John Oolman, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph Roos; and two brothers, Raymond Wielenga, and his wife, Joyce; and Peter Wielenga Jr.

Memorials may be directed to the First Reformed Church Building Fund.