Battle Creek, Iowa
90, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Service: Aug. 28 at 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Battle Creek. Burial: Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 27 from 5-7 p.m., Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home, Battle Creek.
