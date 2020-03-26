Arlene R. Schmiedt
South Sioux City
Arlene Ruby Schmiedt, 81, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Due to recent regulations placed on public gatherings, there will be no public services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, South Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.
You have free articles remaining.
Arlene was born on Oct. 22, 1938, in Yankton, S.D., the daughter of Frank J. and Ina K. Pechan (Toczek) Hjelm. She graduated from Yankton High School in 1956 and Sacred Heart School of Nursing in 1959.
She married Morris Ray Schmiedt on Aug. 17, 1959, in Yankton. She resided in Sioux City until her husband was called into service during the Berlin Crisis, when they transferred to Fort Sill, Okla.
She did private duty nursing at St. Vincent's hospital, then public health nursing for Woodbury County. After that, she worked for doctors Wilson & Wilson. Arlene and Morrie moved to South Sioux City in 1962, where they raised a family and resumed working when they opened Schmiedt Pharmacy in 1979. She and her husband sold the pharmacy 13 years later when they both began working for Family Pharmacy. In 2002, she retired.
She is survived by one daughter and five sons, Lisa and Todd Beacom of Papillion, Neb., Michael P. Schmiedt (Mandie Orr and daughter, Jaden) of South Sioux City, Steven and Susan Schmiedt of Waukee, Iowa, Thomas and DyAnn Schmiedt of Papillion, David and Debra Schmiedt of Dakota Dunes, and Jon Schmiedt of South Sioux City; 10 grandchildren, Kristin (DJ) Smith, Shelby and Brittney Schmiedt, Nicole and Jake Schmiedt, Brian Schmiedt, Taylor and Ben Beacom, and Blake and Ella Schmiedt; her sisters, Elaine Hauger, Joyce Zavadil, Josephine (JoBabe) Canfield, and Kristi Nyberg; sister-in-law, Sherree Schmiedt; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris on Nov. 26, 2018; her parents, Frank and Ina; sister, Jo Ann Davis; brothers-in-law, Linus Hauger, Stan Schmiedt, and Erv Zavadil; and nephew, Adam Zavadil.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.