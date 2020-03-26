Arlene R. Schmiedt

South Sioux City

Arlene Ruby Schmiedt, 81, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Due to recent regulations placed on public gatherings, there will be no public services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, South Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.

Arlene was born on Oct. 22, 1938, in Yankton, S.D., the daughter of Frank J. and Ina K. Pechan (Toczek) Hjelm. She graduated from Yankton High School in 1956 and Sacred Heart School of Nursing in 1959.

She married Morris Ray Schmiedt on Aug. 17, 1959, in Yankton. She resided in Sioux City until her husband was called into service during the Berlin Crisis, when they transferred to Fort Sill, Okla.