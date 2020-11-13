Arlene Riffle

Perry, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Arlene Riffle, 99, of Perry, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at her home.

Services will be 6 p.m. Monday at Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in McCook Cemetery, North Sioux City.

Left to cherish Arlene's memory are her children, Merrilee Bales, and E. Jay (Rose) Riffle; daughter-in-law, Sharon Riffle; son-in-law, Dave Klingensmith; grandchildren, Amy Riffle, Heidi Keller, Katie Keller, Jessica Klingensmith, Sarah Elash, Rachel Bosiak, Christa Sibbett, Aaron Bales, Ashlee Knepper and Sam Riffle; great-grandchildren, Joseph Pinski, Alayna Pinski, Leyton Pinski, Indiana Keller, Trace Keller, Perrin Keller, Emery Keller, Eva Keller, Vivian Keller, Summer Gross, Jayda Harrison, Charlie Elash, Ethan Bosiak, Brooklyn Bosiak, Annabelle Wilkinson, Drake Knepper, Aubrey Knepper, Robert Riffle, Lucas Riffle, Sadie Riffle and Wesley Riffle; and many nieces and nephews.

In death she rejoins her husband, Gordon; parents, Fred and Hilda; brothers, Eugene Wessman, as a child, and Richard Wessman; sisters, Magnhild Wessman, as an infant, Amelia Maurer and Marion Gray; daughter, Melody Klingensmith; son, Rob Riffle; son-in-law, Paul Bales; and a grandson, Adam Riffle.