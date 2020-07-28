Arlene Schulenburg
Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Arlene Schulenburg, 93, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion, S.D.
Private family services were held. For online obituary and guest register, go to the Miller Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, S.D., website at www.millerfh.com.
Arlene Hayslip, daughter of Samuel and Louise (Filer) Hayslip, was born Nov. 17, 1926, in Sioux City, Iowa. She grew up in Sioux City, graduating from Central High School in 1946. As a young woman, she worked for Western Union in New York City, Cleveland and Los Angeles.
She was united in marriage with Glenn Schulenburg on March 5, 1950, in California. To this union they were blessed with four children, David, Glenda, Joseph and Margaret. Glenn passed away in 1974.
Arlene began working as a lab assistant at St. Joseph Medical Center, which became Marian Health Center, and then became Mercy Medical Center, where she continued until her retirement in 1992. She moved to Sioux Falls, and became a Senior Companion for 22 years.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church. Arlene was an avid reader her entire life. She loved playing Scrabble, and was a tennis fan and Minnesota Twins fan. She also loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, David Schulenburg of Laurel, Md., Glenda (Kenneth) Van Roekel of Sioux Falls, and Margaret (Larry) Schulenburg-Campbell of Hampton, Va.; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Audrey (Leo) LaLonde of Vinton, Iowa, Juanita (Ken) Boucher of Gettysburg, Pa., Lucille Schieffer of Sioux Falls, and Samuel Hayslip of Panama City, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Joseph; and her husband, Glenn.
