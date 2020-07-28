× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arlene Schulenburg

Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Sioux City

Arlene Schulenburg, 93, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion, S.D.

Private family services were held. For online obituary and guest register, go to the Miller Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, S.D., website at www.millerfh.com.

Arlene Hayslip, daughter of Samuel and Louise (Filer) Hayslip, was born Nov. 17, 1926, in Sioux City, Iowa. She grew up in Sioux City, graduating from Central High School in 1946. As a young woman, she worked for Western Union in New York City, Cleveland and Los Angeles.

She was united in marriage with Glenn Schulenburg on March 5, 1950, in California. To this union they were blessed with four children, David, Glenda, Joseph and Margaret. Glenn passed away in 1974.

Arlene began working as a lab assistant at St. Joseph Medical Center, which became Marian Health Center, and then became Mercy Medical Center, where she continued until her retirement in 1992. She moved to Sioux Falls, and became a Senior Companion for 22 years.