Arlene V. Baldes

Sioux City

Arlene V. Baldes, 96, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at her home.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Mayflower Congregational Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Logan Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Arlene was born March 16, 1927, at the family home in Plymouth County, the daughter of George and Ethel (Boom) Lynn. She attended Sioux City schools and graduated with her bachelor's degree from Morningside College and her master's degree from the University of South Dakota. Arlene married Gerald H. Baldes on Aug. 5, 1945. To this union, three children were born. Gerald preceded Arlene in death in 1991.

Arlene worked at the Mary Treglia Community House while attending Morningside College. Arlene was a teacher for the Sioux City district for many years. In 2004, she received the Siouxland Treasure Award for her dedication to the faith community, and in 2014, Arlene won the Marilyn Murphy Lifetime Achievement Award at the Women of Excellence banquet for Women Aware. She was an active member of Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ, taking on many teaching and leadership roles. Arlene was a community activist and was involved in PTA, P.E.O., youth groups, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, bible studies, Siouxland Foodbank, Calico Kid's Preschool Board, baby services at St. Luke's Hospital, Mayflower Community Outreach, free rummages and foodshare, free little library and coat trees, Planned Parenthood, civil rights, ELL, and Immigration. In her free time, she was a phenomenal seamstress, prize winning baker, and world traveler.

Survivors include her daughter Linda Cron; son Thomas Baldes; sister-in-law Carole Broyhill; daughter- in-law Linda Baldes; grandchildren: Erin Cron, Gina Roost, David Baldes, Sarah Holmi, and Carter Baldes; eight great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gerald, son Martin Baldes, sister Donna, nephewDoug Budd, long-time friend Kay Byrne, daughter-in-law Jane Griesy, and grandson Collyn Baldes.

Memorials may be given to Mayflower Congregational Church or Calico Kids Preschool in Arlene's memory.