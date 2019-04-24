Pender, Neb.
Arlis H. "Bud" Kinning Jr., 81, of Pender, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John's Catholic Church in Pender, with the Rev. Gerald Leise celebrating Mass. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.
Bud was born on April 9, 1938, in Rosalie, Neb., to Arlis and Dorothy (Davis) Kinning. They moved to a farm between Rosalie and Walthill when Bud was in the first grade. He finished his elementary schooling at Martin country school and graduated from Rosalie High School in 1955. His parents then sold the farm and purchased Rosalie Hardware. He worked there until joining the U.S. Marine Corps. After the military, he became a partner in the store with his dad and brothers. He was proficient in plumbing, heating, electrical, and utility work. He and a partner ended up purchasing the business.
Bud married Charlene Stanek on Dec. 14, 1962 and the couple had six children. He was on the Veteran's Color Guard while serving on the American Legion John Rooney Post 55 in Pender for six years and a volunteer fire fighter in Rosalie. Bud was on the church council at St. John's Catholic Church and on the Archdiocese Pastoral Council. He was also a charter member of the Knights of Columbus in Pender and a Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council 11810 in Pender and Fourth Degree Council in Norfolk, Neb. Bud served as district deputy for two years for the District 15 Knights of Columbus. His goal was to increase memberships across the locations and won many awards for his efforts. He was a Chamber Businessman of the Year. Bud always volunteered for Sunday breakfasts, soup suppers, or any other project that would arise.
Bud and two partners started Penro Construction in 1971. The company specialized in utility construction. He became the sole owner in 1986. In 1996, he began selling shares to his son, Mark. In 2000, he retired and sold all remaining shares to his sons, Mark and Ryan. Even though he was retired, he still checked in and became the gofer.
Bud was an avid Husker fan willing to share tickets with his friends and family members. He loved spending time with his family camping and fishing. Bud also loved to cook pancakes on Chamber Appreciation Day and tend bar at Legion activities. Bud loved his pranks and one-liners, as well as hunting and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Kinning of Pender; children, Rodney (Coleen) Kinning of Creighton, Neb., Sheila (Jim) Pape of Pender, Kathy (Ron) Baker of Pender, Joe Kinning of Norfolk, Mark (Shauna) Kinning of Pender, and Ryan (Holly) Kinning of Pender; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, Diane (Larry) Ahlers of Rosalie, Norma (Boyd) Hightree of Pender, and Bob (Karen) Kinning of Loveland, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Ron and Don Kinning.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.