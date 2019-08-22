Sloan, Iowa
84, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Memorial service: Aug. 24 at 11 a.m., Community Church of Christ, Sloan. Private burial: Sloan Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 24 at 10 a.m., at the church. Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.
Sloan, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
84, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Memorial service: Aug. 24 at 11 a.m., Community Church of Christ, Sloan. Private burial: Sloan Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 24 at 10 a.m., at the church. Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.