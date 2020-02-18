Arlone G. Vos

You have free articles remaining.
Sheldon, Iowa, formerly Sioux Center, Iowa
93, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Service: Feb. 19, 11 a.m., Central Reformed Church, Sioux Center. Burial: Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 19, 10 a.m., at the church. Memorial Funeral Home, Sioux Center.
