Arlone G. Vos
Arlone G. Vos

Sheldon, Iowa, formerly Sioux Center, Iowa

93, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Service: Feb. 19, 11 a.m., Central Reformed Church, Sioux Center. Burial: Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 19, 10 a.m., at the church. Memorial Funeral Home, Sioux Center.

Service information

Feb 19
Visitation
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Central Reformed Church
113 North Main Avenue
Sioux Center, IA 51250
Feb 19
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
11:00AM
Central Reformed Church
113 North Main Avenue
Sioux Center, IA 51250
