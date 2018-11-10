Kingsley, Iowa
Armand Dean Roepke, 78, of Kingsley, passed from this earth to eternal life on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, and went to meet Jesus and the love of his life, Sherry.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Johnson–Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley. Pastor Ken Kraft will officiate. Burial will follow in Kingsley Cemetery. Visitation will begin 2 p.m. Sunday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the funeral service Monday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Armand Dean Roepke was born on Sept. 8, 1940, in Union Township, Plymouth County, Iowa, to George and Alice (Bainbridge) Roepke. He attended Kingsley High School and graduated with the class of 1959.
Armand met Sherry Dunnington at the Moville Drive-in and the two became high school sweethearts. The couple married on March 27, 1960, in Rock Rapids, Iowa. They raised their family on a farm near Kingsley, Iowa.
Armand was a member of the United Methodist Church his entire life. He taught Sunday school with Sherry and served on many committees. He and Sherry loved going to their children’s and grandchildren’s activities. They were faithful fans and would always be super proud of each of them. He was a caretaker of his family and the land always being first in the fields and first at harvesting. He enjoyed gardening, antique shopping with Sherry, and watching MeTV.
The Plymouth County Fair was always a special time for Armand. He loved going with his family, looking at all the exhibits and eating all of the delicious foods, especially cream puffs. When his girls were younger, he would play catch, and help his daughters practice pitching and fielding by playing five hundred until it got dark. Some remember him as the Christmas light’s guy because he loved the Christmas season so much that there would be lots of decorations all over the farm. Above all these things, he was a man with integrity.
Grateful to have shared his life are his daughters, Stacie Lindgren and her husband, Scott of Clark, S.D., Donna Stevenson and her husband, Drew of Merrill, Iowa, and Cathy Lange and her husband, Jerry of Audubon, Iowa; grandchildren, Matthew (Molly) Lindgren, Jordan Lindgren, Jacob (Ashley) Lindgren, Samuel (Kristina) Lindgren, Andrew (Hillary) Stevenson, Jennifer (Craig) Ahlers, Chris (Shannon) Stevenson, Hannah Lange and Joshua Lange; great-grandchildren, Grady, Madelin and Lucy Lindgren, Payton, Lucy and Miles Stevenson, Addi and A.J. Ahlers; a brother, Jim (Joan) Roepke of Le Mars, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Sandy (Roger) Petersen of Sioux City; a brother-in-law, Mark Dunnington of Olathe, Kan.; close family friends, Floyd and Joyce; his faithful Golden Retriever, River; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Sherry on June 25, 2017; and his in-laws, Winfield and Phyllis (Hane) Dunnington.