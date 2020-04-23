× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Arnold A. Anderson

Sioux City

Arnold A. Anderson, 100, passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his son's home in Sioux City.

He will be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls, S.D.

He was the son of Isaac and Ethel (Johnson) Anderson. He was born July 23, 1919, near Lyons, S.D. In 1920, the family settled near Bruce, S.D. As a teenager, he served in the CCC in the Black Hills. In World War II, he was a tank driver in the 2nd Armored Division. He saw action in North Africa, France, and was awarded the Purple Heart after being severely wounded in the Battle of the Bulge, January 1945.

He married Lorraine Davis on April 20, 1946, in Pipestone, Minn. In 1950, they settled in Sioux Falls, where "Swede" had a landscape grading business. He lived there until 2018. He was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church, Sioux Falls, and served on its Vestry.