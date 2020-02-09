South Sioux City

Arnold "Bruce" Menuey, 83, of South Sioux City, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, from lung cancer, surrounded by his loving family.

Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Monday at Morningside Lutheran Church, Sioux City. Burial will be in Taylor Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

Bruce was born on April 22, 1936, in Bassett, Neb., to Arnold “Buck” and Zana (Farner) Menuey. He graduated from Wheeler Central High School in 1954 at Bartlett, Neb. He attended Wayne State College until he served in the U.S. Army. When he returned, he attended Morningside College.

On Sept. 1, 1957, he married the love of his life, Reba Robertson. They were blessed with three children, Steve, Melanie and Shelly.