South Sioux City
Arnold "Bruce" Menuey, 83, of South Sioux City, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, from lung cancer, surrounded by his loving family.
Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Monday at Morningside Lutheran Church, Sioux City. Burial will be in Taylor Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Bruce was born on April 22, 1936, in Bassett, Neb., to Arnold “Buck” and Zana (Farner) Menuey. He graduated from Wheeler Central High School in 1954 at Bartlett, Neb. He attended Wayne State College until he served in the U.S. Army. When he returned, he attended Morningside College.
On Sept. 1, 1957, he married the love of his life, Reba Robertson. They were blessed with three children, Steve, Melanie and Shelly.
Bruce was a man of strong faith. He taught Sunday school, served on the church council, helped with confirmation and was a prayer warrior. Every morning, he loved reading his Bible and felt privileged to pray for his family and friends. He was a hard worker from a very young age. He helped his family run the only grocery store in 50 miles. Having a crippled father, he and his mom were the heavy lifters. He carried that work ethic into his adult life, working for Farner-Bocken Company for over 49 years. He managed the Sioux City office and received many awards and honors.
Bruce was very involved in his community. He was president of Rotary, Dolphin Swim Club, SSC Athletic Booster Club, National Association of Credit Management and Cornhusker Shrine Unit. He also served on the Board of Junior Achievement, Sioux City and South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce, Fellowship Christian Athletes and many others. His hobbies include playing golf, following the Nebraska Cornhuskers and attending the many events of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bruce also enjoyed his workouts at the Siouxland Y where he had many friends that helped him, "keep his balance."
Left to carry on his legacy is his wife of 62 years, Reba; his children, Steve (Peggy) Menuey of Montezuma, Iowa, Melanie (Steve) Koza and Michelle (David) Larson, both of Sioux City; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, with one due in July; one sister, Linda (Joe) Felker; brothers-in-law, Don Kane and Rod (Sheryl) Robertson; sister-in-law, Patricia Robertson; godchildren, David Moerer, Jill Brown and Rick Robertson; and several nieces and nephews.
Ready to greet him in heaven are his parents; a brother, Bennie; his mother and father-in-law, Ray and Neva Robertson; sisters-in-law, Joy Holton and Joanne Kane; brother-in-law, Gene Robertson; daughter-in-law, Robin Menuey; and infant granddaughter, Carly Koza.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to STEMM (Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries) or Morningside Lutheran Church.
We would like to thank Hospice of Siouxland and Sunrise Retirement Community.
“Well done my good and faithful servant... Enter into the joy of the Lord.” Matthew 25:21.