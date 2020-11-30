Art Gerritson

Rock Valley, Iowa

Art Gerritson, 86, of Rock Valley, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley.

Private family services will be held for Art with Pastor Jim Sweers of the Pioneer United Methodist Church officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Valley View Cemetery. Public Viewing, with no family present, will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Masks and social distancing are required and limited to 15 visitors at a time. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Arthur Lane Gerritson was born April 18, 1934, in Rock Valley, Iowa, son of Lane and Margaret (Kastine) Gerritson. He married Wilma (Billie) De Jager on Jan. 28, 1955, at the First Reformed Church pastor's home in Rock Valley. They lived in Rock Valley where he worked at Van Zee's Block and Tile. Art also served his country in the Army and was stationed in Germany for two years.

In 1961, Art started working at the Rock Valley Community School as head custodian where he will always be remembered by the staff and students. Following retirement in 1998, he enjoyed driving vehicles for Hi-Way Chevrolet Buick in Rock Valley for about 20 years.