Arthur Dean Eslick, 81, of South Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2019, after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mohr-Becker Hunt Funeral Home. Burial will be in Eastview Cemetery at Allen, Neb. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Art was born on April 23, 1938, to Lloyd and Marie Tucker Eslick in Elk Point, S.D. When Art was nine, they moved to the family farm near Webster, S.D., which had been homesteaded by his maternal grandparents in 1885. Art graduated from Roslyn High School in 1956 and entered the U.S. Navy with three other classmates immediately thereafter, receiving an honorable discharge in 1960 and a fascinating knowledge of Morse Code that stuck with him for years.
Art met and shortly after married Pharyce Linafelter on June 24, 1962. To this union, three children were born. He provided for his family by faithfully working for Iowa Public Service/MidAmerican Energy for 32 years, retiring in 2003. He was an avid bowler and reader, and enjoyed woodworking and antiquing. He also enjoyed coaching and supporting his children in everything from sports to piano recitals. He was a faithful 55 plus year member of United Methodist Church and an active board member of the Dakota Thurston County Fair for 25 years.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Pharyce; daughter, KarLynn (Steve Logan); son, Kent (Brenda); and daughter, Tracey; grandchildren, Nick, Meghan and Connor Eslick, and Ryan, Katelyn and Ross Anderson; great-granddaughter, Ashlynn Eslick; brothers-in-law, Leonard Linafelter and Forrest Smith; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Keith; a brother, Dale; father and mother-in-law, Melvin and Adith Linafelter; and sisters-in-law, Dovey Eslick, Arlene Linafelter and Norma Smith.
The family would like to thank the Wakefield Health Care Center and Hospice of Siouxland for the wonderful care and love they gave during Art’s Alzheimer’s journey.
Memorials may be designated to the Wakefield Health Care Center and Hospice of Siouxland.
