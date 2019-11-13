Valentine, Neb.

Arthur Fairfield, 84, of Valentine, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Cherry County Hospital.

Services were held Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Valentine. Burial was held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Valentine. Visitation was Wednesday, Nov. 6 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Valentine. Arrangements were under the direction of Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine.

He is survived by his wife Rita of Valentine; his daughter Callie Kreutner of Valentine; his son Clare of Coralville, Iowa; and his sister Madelyn Hoven of Garrison, S.D.