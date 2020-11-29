Arthur Joseph Holverson

Arthur and Florine encouraged their children to be involved in church activities, school sports and music, and 4-H. There were many nights Arthur would rush through evening chores to drive miles to sit in gyms and on ballfield bleachers. He supported his children's efforts whole-heartedly, and they all knew and appreciated his dedication to their lives. Arthur loved sports and later in life extended his enthusiasm and interest to his grandchildren's and even great-grandchildren's ventures.

Arthur was a lifelong Lutheran as were generations of Holversons before him, dating as far back as 1853 in Norway. He was baptized and later confirmed in 1939 in the Lutheran Church of Soldier Valley. All of his children were baptized and confirmed in what became the Soldier Lutheran Church. Arthur was very active in the church and served as a deacon for a number of years. His faith and love for our Savior was the foundation of his life.