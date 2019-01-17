Elk Point, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Arthur M. "Art" Myers, 60, of Elk Point, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at a local care facility.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Art was born on May 26, 1958, in Sioux City, to Charles and Theresa (McKinsey) Myers. He attended Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools.
He is survived by his sister, Carol Dean (Willie) of Sioux City; and four nephews, Willie Jr., Dominque, Jaamal, and SirBastone.