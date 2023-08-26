Arthur Wright Hickman

Hot Springs, Ark.

Arthur Wright Hickman, 73, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Art was born in Denver, Colo. to Art and Bonnie Hickman. He grew up in North Platte, Neb., moved to Sioux City in 1965, graduating from Bishop Heelan High School in 1968. At Heelan Art earned recognition on the football field. He served honorably in the National Guard and later graduated from Western Iowa Tech In 1983, In 1983, he embarked on a lifelong journey with Corina Huber, exchanging vows in Williston, N.D.

Professionally, Art made an indelible mark during his tenure at Marsh & McLennan Companies in West Des Moines from 1993 to 2015. As Vice President of Data Management, he contributed significantly to the organization's success. In Retirement Art's passions were evident, he found joy on the golf course and in the camaraderie of a regular poker night with friends. In 2017, he relocated to Hot Springs Village to savor the beauty of the lake and the tranquility of the surroundings. Art's charisma was undeniable; he effortlessly connected with strangers and transformed them into friends. A keen follower of current events and politics, he remained engaged and informed. Above all, his devotion to his family was unwavering.

Art is survived by his wife Corina, daughter Heather and son Art III, married to James, grandchildren Isabella, Frankie and Edgar, his sister, Sue (Warren) Grieve, brothers, Chris (Barb), Steve (Betty), Phil (Kim), Brian (Karen), Joe (Deb), Mark (Kim) and Greg (Dorothy) along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Art & Bonnie Hickman and a sister, Mary Diane.

Arthur Wright Hickman Jr.'s warmth, humor, and love for family will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.