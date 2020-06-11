× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Arvin Benjamin Nelson

Sergeant Bluff

Arvin Benjamin Nelson, 74, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Private graveside services will be today in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arvin Benjamin Nelson was born on Nov. 2, 1945, in Pocahontas, Iowa, to Leora (Johnson) and Oscar Nelson. He attended high school in Pocahontas, and graduated in 1964. He excelled in track and football during those years. He and his twin, Allan, were known for their shenanigans and their GTO cars.

After graduating, he served in the US Army National Guard for six years. During that time, Arvin was known for running the fastest mile in his unit.

On June 6, 1965, he married Julie (Brent) Nelson, and together they had five children. After getting married, Arvin began farming. He worked other jobs, but farming was his true passion.

In 1971, they moved to Sergeant Bluff, and in 1973, they were able to move to a nearby farm where he could raise crops, work in the dirt, and create a legacy which was Arvin's greatest joy.