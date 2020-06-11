Arvin Benjamin Nelson
Sergeant Bluff
Arvin Benjamin Nelson, 74, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Private graveside services will be today in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arvin Benjamin Nelson was born on Nov. 2, 1945, in Pocahontas, Iowa, to Leora (Johnson) and Oscar Nelson. He attended high school in Pocahontas, and graduated in 1964. He excelled in track and football during those years. He and his twin, Allan, were known for their shenanigans and their GTO cars.
After graduating, he served in the US Army National Guard for six years. During that time, Arvin was known for running the fastest mile in his unit.
On June 6, 1965, he married Julie (Brent) Nelson, and together they had five children. After getting married, Arvin began farming. He worked other jobs, but farming was his true passion.
In 1971, they moved to Sergeant Bluff, and in 1973, they were able to move to a nearby farm where he could raise crops, work in the dirt, and create a legacy which was Arvin's greatest joy.
He served as President of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District for several years while his children attended SBL. He was also an elder in the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Arvin acquired his pilot's license and enjoyed flying his own plane. He also loved to tease and make others laugh.
Arvin is survived by his five children, Melissa (Brian) Haisch of Laurel, Neb., Kristie (Roger) Van Wyk of Sergeant Bluff, Nichole Nelson of Sioux Falls, S.D., Hans (Maribel) Nelson of Sergeant Bluff, and Michael (Sarah) Nelson of Sergeant Bluff; four siblings, Oscar (Lois) Nelson Jr., Leroy (Janine) Nelson, Allan Nelson, and Vickie (Bill) Claussen; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and friend, Connie Beeghly.
Arvin was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Leora Nelson; stepmother, Francis Nelson; his mother and father-in-law, Donald and Dorothy Brent; and sisters-in-law, Nancy and Sharon Nelson, and Diann Hotovec.
