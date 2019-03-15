Cherokee, Iowa
Audrey A. Dushinske, 83, of Cherokee, passed away Tuesday, March, 2019, under hospice care at her residence in The Beck at Cherokee.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cherokee. Monsignor Kenneth Seifried will officiate. Burial will in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, with the family present, followed by a prayer service at 4 p.m., at Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com.
She was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Worthington, Minn., to A. Earl and Anna (Kuiper) Howard. She graduated from Wilson High School in Cherokee. She married Thomas Dushinske on Nov. 21, 1953, and raised their family and retired in Cherokee. Tom passed away in January 2018. Audrey and Tom have three children, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She referred to her grandchildren as her ‘Greats’ and her ‘Grands.' She was very proud of her family.
Audrey worked for the Cherokee Clinic from 1953 to 1978. Following that, she assisted at Kiddie Kollege during the school year and in the offices at the Public Health Nurses Office and Cherokee Villa until 1983 when she began work as the office manager for Dr. Pat Harrison. She retired in 1997.
Together, Audrey and Tom loved to dance, play golf, and cheer on the Iowa State Cyclones. She was a devoted friend and loved time spent with them. Audrey was an avid reader and was a fundraiser for the addition to the library, something for which she was very proud. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, traveling, and laughing with friends and family.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Michael and Kathleen (Sheehan) of Huffman, Texas, John and Jill (Maffin) of Sandy, Utah, and Julie and John McLaren of Cherokee; grandchildren, Adam (Kim) Dushinske, Sarah (Matt) Brown, Daniel (Molly) Dushinske, Paul (Emily) Dushinske, Julia Dushinske, Jack McLaren, and Elizabeth McLaren; great-grandchildren, Abby Brown, Alex Brown, Brock Dushinske, Marion Dushinske, Riley Dushinske, Otto Dushinske, Nolan Dushinske, and T.J. Dushinske; and brother, Rodney Howard and wife, Patty of Spencer, Iowa.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and husband, Tom.
The family would like to thank CRMC Hospice for their kind and loving care.