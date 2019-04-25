Sioux City
Audrey L. Jasman, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at a local care center.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Audrey was born on Oct. 4, 1925, in Sioux City. She attended Sioux City schools, graduated from Central High School, and attended Edwards Business School.
On Jan. 27, 1947, Audrey married Robert Jasman in Sioux City. She worked at the Armour Plant and later was a comptometer operator at Continental Baking Company.
Audrey belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary Post 662 and a bowling league for many years. Her biggest joy was taking care of and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Marie and her husband, Ronald Clausen of Sioux City; her son, Randy and his wife, Linda Jean of Merrifield, Minn.; daughter-in-law, Miriam of Edmonds, Wash.; eight grandchildren, Jason and Scott Clausen, Randi Kay, Jessica, and Jonathon Jasman, Eric, Cathleen, and Keith Jasman; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Eik; husband, Robert "Bob;" and son, Daniel Jasman.